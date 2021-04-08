DOUGLAS ALLEN McCOMAS, 58, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021. Doug was born November 14, 1962, in Huntington, W.Va., to beloved parents David and Brenda Peters McComas of Proctorville, Ohio. He was a retired Union Electrician out of IBEW 728. He is survived by his parents; daughter, Tonya (Jason) Miller of Flatwoods, Ky.; son, Ryan (Sheena) McComas of Willow Wood, Ohio; fiancée, Paula Collins of Chesapeake, Ohio; and stepdaughters, Tesia White, Lily Collins and Chandra Lyons; as well as sister, Tara (Terry) Farren of Proctorville, Ohio; brother, Matthew McComas of Mount Vernon, Ohio; 10 loving grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son, Matthew Adam McComas, granddaughter, Kaylee Adkins, loving grandparents, Mae (Kenneth) McComas, Genevie (Charles) Peters. Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with services immediately following, officiated by Pastor Rob Jones and Kenny Estep. In lieu of flowers, his family asked for donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington, W.Va. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

