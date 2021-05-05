DOW PATRICK PRINO, 93, of Huntington, widower of Judith Prino, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Bellaire at Devonshire, Scott Depot, W.Va. He was born September 7, 1927, in Lorado, W.Va., a son of the late Domenico and Saletta Arcuri Prino. Three sisters, Katherine Prino Barber, Fannie Prino O’Sullivan and Mary Prino Walls; two brothers, Joseph Prino and Victor Prino; and a nephew, Frank “Buddy” Barber, also preceded him in death. Dow attended Huntington East High School and served in the US Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the VFW, American Legion and the Elks Club. He was the owner/operator of Dow’s Jewelry and Loans in Huntington for more than 50 years. Survivors include one daughter, Delanie Prino of Huntington; one sister, Betty Prino Young of Houston, Texas; four nieces, three nephews and many great-nieces and -nephews. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, traveling from Canada to Florida for both. Mass of Resurrection will be 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Bellaire of Devonshire, Scott Depot, W.Va., and Dr. Friday Simpson for all of their help with Dow’s care. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Dow’s memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1304 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

