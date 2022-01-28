DR. DAN KEITH EVANS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022, in Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, Ga. He was born July 29, 1938, in Murray, Ky., a son of the late Milburn and Allene Dunn Evans. Dan was a 1st Lt. in the US Army, serving during the Vietnam era. Dan attended Murray State College, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He then attended Southern Illinois University, where he earned Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Botany. Dan joined the Marshall University faculty in 1974, serving 38 years as a Professor of Botany in the Biology Department. Dan consulted on the restoration of wetlands, and he traveled extensively to Ecuador to study and collect medicinal plants used in the villages of the Amazon Basin. Dan added many Ecuadorian specimens to the collections of Catholic University in Quito, Ecuador, and the Marshall University Herbarium, where he served as the Curator until his retirement in 2012. Additionally, during his tenure at Marshall, he directed the Master’s Theses of 24 graduate students, and provided significant studies for, among others, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, American Electric Power, the Ohio Power Company and the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. Among numerous awards and honors, Dan was a John Deaver Drinko Academy Fellow, a National Science Fellow and the recipient of the Southern Appalachian Botanical Society’s Bartholomew Award for Service to Botany. His membership in professional organizations included the American Society of Plant Taxonomists, the Society of Herbarium Curators (Past President), the Herb Research Foundation, the South American Explorers Club, the WV Native Plant Society, the Association of Southeastern Biologists and the West Virginia Academy of Science.
Dan was a member of Community of Grace United Methodist Church and served as the Vice Commander and Chaplain of the WV Honor Guard Post 16, Huntington, W.Va., and member of the American Legion.
Dan was preceded in death by his brother, Will D. Evans, a niece, Paula Brockman Kohlenberger, and nephew, Dr. Michael Brockman, all of Louisville, Ky.
Dan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Dana Evans of Johns Creek, Ga.; one sister, Anne Kay Brockman of Louisville, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Evans, also of Louisville; two granddaughters, Rebecca Ann Evans and Madeline Kate Evans of Johns Creek, Ga.; a niece, Susan Evans Teaford, and nephews, Daniel Evans and Tom Brockman, all of Louisville, Ky. Dan is also survived by his longtime best friend and companion, Vickie Adkins of Huntington; numerous graduate students; and his church family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, with military graveside rites conducted by WV Honor Guard Post 16. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marshall University Herbarium or the Community of Grace United Methodist Church for Child Fund International.