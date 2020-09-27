DR. DREW CARLTON APGAR, 70, of Huntington, W.Va., son of Carlton George and Nancy Kellogg Apgar, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the eldest of five siblings. He had a brief career practicing law before becoming a physician. For the last thirty years, he practiced medicine in the Tri-State area. He loved caring for his patients, but his family was his life. He was an avid traveler and enjoyed sharing those experiences with his family. Drew and the love of his life, Teresa Dempsey of Ashland, Ky., were together for fourteen years. He was blessed with lifelong friends, Larry Clark and Ron Lyons, who offered support and spiritual guidance. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Jen Vala of Atlanta, Ga. He is survived by his children, Carlton Apgar and wife Shelby of Atlanta, Ga., John Apgar and wife Meghan of Huntington, W.Va.; a son-in-law, Jiri Vala; his grandchildren, Mack and Maansi Vala, and Nora and Emily Apgar; his brother, Dr. David Apgar and wife Sue of Huntington; and his sisters, Debbie Lonergan of Dallas, Texas, Diane Proia and husband Rick of Maryland, and Dawn Davis of Huntington. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
