FERNANDO DOMINGUEZ, MD, died peacefully at his home on November 22, 2020. He was surrounded by loved ones led by Maria, his wife, companion and loving caregiver of 46 years. He had also been receiving compassionate care from Hospice of Huntington. Born June 8, 1925, in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, Dr. Dominguez immigrated to the United States early in his medical career and made Huntington, W.Va., his permanent home in the 1960s. He was a skilled general surgeon with a specialty in lengthy and complex head and neck cases at the VA Medical Center in Huntington. He also cared for the Huntington community through his private medical practice. He retired officially in 1993, but continued to be a valued advisor and mentor to scores of younger physicians. “D,” as he was known affectionately by his family and friends, lived a life of service to others. His professional medical affiliations included the Huntington VA hospital, Allied Chemical Company and privileges at Tri-State hospitals. His volunteer service was even more far-ranging. He participated in medical missions in Danang Province during the Vietnam War through the AMA Volunteer Physicians to Vietnam; Sri Lanka; the Albert Schweitzer Hospital in Haiti and Mexico City after devastating earthquakes. Closer to home, D served for many years as ringside physician with Huntington’s Golden Gloves program. D was a fixture in the Huntington tennis community for many years. Martial Arts also became a passion of his in later years. He received his 4th degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do on August 10, 2013, at the age of 88, and competed, nationally winning several titles in his age bracket. He is survived by his wife, Maria, and loving extended family. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
