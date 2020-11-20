DR. GARY L. RIPLEY, 90, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Jeri James Ripley, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from his residence, with his loving wife by his side. He was born October 31, 1930, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, a son of the late Wesley Meredith and Alta Mae LeMasters Ripley. Other family that preceded hm in death are a sister, Sonya Carol Miller, and two brothers-in-law, Jack Dennis James and Rick James. Gary was a veteran of the US Navy Reserves and the US Army. He studied pre-med at Marshall University, attended WVU Medical School for two years and finished at the Medical College of Virginia, receiving his M.D. degree there. He then served his internship in Springfield, Ohio, and on to the US Army, entering as a Captain, serving as a medical doctor. He was a former doctor at the Guthrie Hospital and began his private practice and moved on to join the Huntington Internal Medicine Group, where he retired in 1999 after 40 years’ service. After retirement he volunteered for the next 13 years at the Ebenezer Medical Outreach. Gary and Jeri are members of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church where he was very involved with the Food Pantry. Other memberships include the American Legion Post 16 of Huntington, the Norvel Carter Medical Society and the Cabell County Medical Society. Gary was an avid fan of both Marshall University and West Virginia University, and enjoyed playing tennis. In addition to his wife of 21 years, he is survived by a daughter, Lisa Ripley Carl of Arizona; two sons, Keith Ripley of Staten Island, N.Y., and Craig Ripley of Proctorville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Carl of Los Angeles, Calif., Anhela (Josh) Branick of Alexandria, Va., Gary O’Neil (Rachael) Ripley of Winston-Salem, N.C., Michelle Bradford of Proctorville, Ohio, and Wes (Meredith) Ripley of Dublin, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Betty James of Proctorville; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. Bill Wilson officiating. Burial with military graveside rites by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Friends may visit after 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Donations would be appreciated to be sent to the Beverly Hills United Methodist Food Pantry. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please follow social distancing and wear a mask. People are welcome to watch the funeral by livestream at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
