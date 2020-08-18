DR. JAN I. FOX passed away August 15, 2020, at her residence in South Point, Ohio. She will be remembered in many facets for both her personal life and career. Dr. Fox was a beautiful soul whose strength and kindness was a beacon for many. She was a wild one; she loved fiercely, laughed copiously, and lived freely. She moved throughout this world without regrets. She is the epitome of love and sacrifice. Professionally, her accomplishments are too many to name here. Her energetic drive broke glass ceilings throughout her career, and she was truly inspirational. She served Marshall University for more than 30 years in different capacities, including the Senior Vice President for IT/CIO. She is preceded in death by her parents, Juanita “Winnie” and Jack Fox; brother, Jim (Marilyn) Fox; and sister, Dr. Julie Fox. She is survived by her loving husband, William L. Cremeans Jr.; daughters, Catherine Cremeans (Brian Bosley) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Bethany (Chad) Barklay; grandchildren, Gabriel and Brooklyn of Durham, N.C.; and brother, John Fox of Albany, Ohio. We all feel this great loss. During this difficult time, her family asks that we can all share our loving memories and contributes at https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/JanFox/ In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to OVEC, PO Box 6743, Huntington, WV 25773.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alleged rape victim testifies about assault, relationship with defendant in Huntington trial
- JACOB WESLEY HESS
- School COVID-19 color codes announced
- Jury finds Hardin guilty of one rape, not guilty on other charges
- Closing arguments, deliberation to happen Monday in Huntington sexual assault trial
- Lawrence judge establishes first re-entry court in Southern Ohio
- Head on collision kills 2, injures 2 on Tolsia Highway
- Huntington taking steps to become more marketable to homebuyers, developers
- UPDATE: Victim's name released in Huntington stabbing
- Local family hit hard by coronavirus after funeral
Images
Collections
- Photos: Freshman move-in day at Marshall
- Photos: Chesapeake Golf Range
- Photos: Fairland vs. River Valley, volleyball
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 11
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 14
- Photos: W.Va. high school football
- Photos: Wayne High football practice, Aug. 17
- Photos: MU Department of Communication Disorders conducts drive-thru celebration
- Photos: School supply giveaway at New Hope United Methodist Church
- Photos: 2020 Festival of Glass at Blenko Glass