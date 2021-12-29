DR. JOSEPH MAYO NELSON, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., died Friday, December 24, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private service will be held at a later date. Joe was born January 23, 1937, in Bluefield, W.Va., a son of the late John Hartley and Elizabeth Blackburn Nelson. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University, WVU School of Dentistry, completed the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program at WVU, former President of the West Virginia Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Marshall University Sports Medicine Hall of Fame, retired Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon of 44 years private practice and a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church. He was also preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Survivors include his wife, Lelah Ann Cutright Nelson; four children, Dr. Timothy William (Suzanne) Nelson of Charleston, W.Va., Elizabeth Ann (Mark) Gilson of Huntington, W.Va., Kathryn Richmond (Joey) Neely of Charlotte, N.C., John Christopher Nelson (Meredith MacFadyen) of Davidson, N.C.; six grandchildren, Dr. Caitlyn Nelson, Caroline Nelson, Joseph (Lindsay), Morgan, Madison and Mac Neely; one great-granddaughter, Aubrey Neely, and one on the way, Nora Ruth Neely; and one brother, John Hartley (Sharon) Nelson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapmans Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

