DR. RASIKLAL H. LAKHANI, 89, entered into heavenly rest on March 26, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Dr. Lakhani was born in Mombasa, Kenya, to Haridas and Kashi Lakhani. His family moved from Kenya to Mumbai, India, when he was 11. He continued to live in India, attending medical school and working as a physician. He came to the United States to work as a medical trainee in Danbury, Connecticut, in 1972. He began his medical practice serving the community of Glasgow, West Virginia. Dr. Lakhani married his wife, Dr. Nalini R. Lakhani, on January 17, 1978. The couple first resided in Sanford, North Carolina, before moving to Huntington, West Virginia, where he served the Tri-State as a board-certified family physician for 20 years. Dr. Lakhani is survived by his wife, Dr. Nalini R. Lakhani of Huntington; his son, Dr. Jay Lakhani of Huntington, his favorite child, and daughter-in-law, Kaitlin Lakhani; four grandchildren, Sonali, Micah, Joanna and Asha; and one sister, Mrs. Rama Somaya of Kamloops, British Columbia. Dr. Lakhani began a relationship with Jesus Christ in January of 2022. The family would like to especially thank Hospice of Huntington as well as his excellent caregivers who served him faithfully, Phyllis, Angie, Samantha, Stacey, Margie and Vickie. No service will be held in accordance with his personal wishes. Donations can be made in his honor to Hospice of Huntington. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
