DR. WILLIAM A. McDOWELL, 84, passed away at his home on Friday, September 10, 2021. He was born in Brownwood, Mo., on February 28, 1937, a son of the late Arthur and Novella McDowell. Bill is survived by: his wife, Lillian Marie McDowell; his daughters, Sandy McDowell (Joe Saling) and Cindy Preston (Steve); grandchildren, Caryn Preston and Josh Preston (April); his sisters, Christine Hartline (Barney), Loretta Tetrick, and his brothers, David McDowell (Ruthie) and Chuck McDowell. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Bradley Preston. Bill was both Chairman of and a beloved professor in the Counseling Department at Marshall University. He was a devout member of Norway Avenue Church of Christ where he taught Bible classes for several years. Bill was loved by his family and friends and will be terribly missed by all that knew him. There will be a tribute to his life in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for his family at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

