Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


DUARD E. BAUMGARDNER, 75, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Monday, August 17, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. There will be no services. Duard was born January 8, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Raymond and Arlene Cremeans Baumgardner. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from the former INCO Alloys. He was a loving father, grandfather and a friend to so many. He will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Baumgardner; four daughters, Amanda Ginn of Huntington, Helen (Tony) Henry of Barboursville, Tammy (Jeff) McGlone of Lancaster, Ohio, Betty (Chris) Kissling of Thornville Ohio; three sons, Tommy Baumgardner of Barboursville, Jimmy (Lisa) Reece of Ohio and Bobby (Dacia) Goman of Columbus, Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care for the wonderful care they provided Duard during the past 12 years. He considered the nurses and their families to be his second family, and we are so very grateful for that. Additional thanks are extended to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the care they provided to him in his final hours. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Duard’s honor to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.