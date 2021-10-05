EARL JACKSON GOLDEN, 96, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Jolo, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, in Huntington. He was born July 18, 1925, in Holden, Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late Shelby and Rosena Southers Golden. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Hester Ellen Crowder Golden; a daughter, Dreama Ann Myers; a son, David Golden; a stepdaughter, Linda Grim; two stepsons, Douglas Crowder and Gorden Crowder; two sisters, Bonnie Younce and Hazel Wagner; and three brothers, Charles Golden, James Dewey Golden and Jackie Golden. He was a coal miner with Island Creek Coal Company for 45 years and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. He was a member of American Legion Post 93; a former member of VFW Post 8413, Welch, W.Va.; and was a member of the former Kanawha Valley Baptist in Eleanor, W.Va. Survivors include two stepdaughters, Mary Gaynell (Kenny) Alford of Ona and Lorrie Kelley of Huntington; a stepson, Hugh (Debbie) Crowder of Cocoa Beach, FL; a brother, Ronnie Golden of Alabama; a stepdaughter-in-law, Linda Crowder; a stepson-in-law, David Grim; nine grandchildren, Julia, Gary, Gina, Janell, Doug, Jonna, Jeremy, Aimee and Levi; great-grandchildren, Makayla, Torrance, Jesse, Courtney, Sarah, Nathan, Katherine, Emily, Hannah W., Savannah, Monroe, Abby, Greyson, Emily, Quinn and Hannah S.; and several great-great-grandchildren. A special thank you to his caregivers, Levi Kelley and Terri Glover and Hospice of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Huntington, with Pastor Jimmy Kelly officiating. American Legion Post #93 Kenova will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
