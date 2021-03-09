EARLENE KAY McCOMAS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Preacher Ernie Bowser officiating. Burial will be in Bowman Family Cemetery, Mason County, W.Va. Earlene was born September 12, 1939, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Alvin M. and Mabel Deal Bowman. She was a member of the Glenwood Church of Christ. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy Vititoe. Survivors include her husband, Vollie McComas Jr.; one daughter, Valerie (Eddie) Stanley of Hamersville, Ohio; one son, David McComas of Ashton, W.Va.; three sisters, Karen Bowman and Geraldine Chapman, both of Glenwood, and Darla (Bob) Sturgeon of Lesage; and one brother, Dwayne Bowman of Lesage. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

