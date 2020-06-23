Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDGAR L. "PETE" BLAKE, 76, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born January 7, 1944, in Huntington, a son of the late John and Rosa Lee McClaskey Blake. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Teddy, Johnny and Charlie Blake; and six sisters, Emma Mills, Louise Miller, Lorenie Warden, Garnet Huff, Mary Fairchild and Alta Barrett. Survivors include several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Greenbottom Memorial Park, with Pastor Dallas Mills officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

