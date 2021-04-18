EDSEL D. STATEN, 93, passed away peacefully April 16, 2021, in Proctorville, Ohio. He was formerly of Canton, Ohio, and Huntington, W.Va. Edsel is survived by his two daughters and their families, Karen and Howard Rose of Malibu, Calif., and Teri Staten and Mark Zellers of St. Cloud, Fla.; grandson, Sammy Rose of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and by his long-term partner, Manokel Hinshaw and her loving family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets
- Jim's Steak and Spaghetti announces modified Strawberry Pie Week
- TINA SARENE LOWE-McCORMICK
- Camden Corner features doughnuts, fried chicken
- Human remains identified as man missing for six years
- Family sues police after man's death labeled homicide by medical examiner
- Huntington woman accused of sexually abusing, beating 4-year-old
- Woman accused of stealing millions from Huntington nonprofit released on bond
- SHERYL PYLES
- City moving forward with Hal Greer Boulevard improvements
Images
Collections
- Photos: Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl-A-Thon
- Photos: K9 officer training seminar
- Photos: 'Mountain Stage' concert at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Huntington vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, high school baseball
- Photos: Wayne vs. St. Joe, girls basketball
- Photos: Glass-smashing event on Marshall campus
- Photos: Marshall football 2021 Spring Game
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, girls basketball