EDSEL D. STATEN, 93, passed away peacefully April 16, 2021, in Proctorville, Ohio. He was formerly of Canton, Ohio, and Huntington, W.Va. Edsel is survived by his two daughters and their families, Karen and Howard Rose of Malibu, Calif., and Teri Staten and Mark Zellers of St. Cloud, Fla.; grandson, Sammy Rose of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and by his long-term partner, Manokel Hinshaw and her loving family. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 20, at 1 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

