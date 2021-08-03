EDWARD ARTHUR DONAT, 62, died Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter Scott “Scotty” and Charlotte Donat. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Rebecca May Kornmann (Rob); two grandchildren; his sister, Deborah Ann Panell (Larry); his niece, Lauren Panell; and his brother, Brian Donat. He is also survived by his loving pet and companion, Precious. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to noon at Chapman’s Mortuary, 2851 Third Avenue, Huntington. Unvaccinated guests are required to wear a mask. Final rites and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the Homeless Veterans Resource Center, ATTN: Angela Miller, 624 Ninth Street, Huntington, WV 25701 or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Please indicate “In honor of Precious” for contributions to the Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

