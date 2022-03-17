EDWARD FREDRICK CLATWORTHY, 87, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral Mass will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Our Lady of Fatima with Father Tijo George officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Ed was born December 15, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Robert Gray and Sarah Nugent Clatworthy. He was retired from the former INCO Alloys as a Metallurgist, a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church and the Riviera Country Club. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lee Clatworthy, one son, Joseph, and two brothers, Robert and James Clatworthy. Survivors include one daughter, Sandra (Ted) Thompson of York, Pa.; three sons, Edward (Beth) Clatworthy of Inverness, Fla., John (Joan) Clatworthy of Conroe, Texas, and Randal (Carmen) Clatworthy of Vincent, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Katie Thompson, Amanda (Andrew) Downing, Camdyn (Rebecca) Thompson, Joe Clatworthy and fiancée Sarika, Andrea Clatworthy, Matthew Clatworthy, Jessica (Chris) Benson, Robert (Amy) Clatworthy, Shirley, Antonio, Edward and Victoria Clatworthy; 10 great-grandchildren, Daniel Thompson, Evie Downing, Connor, Callie and Avery Benson, Lincoln and Grayson Clatworthy, Sophia and Katherine Clatworthy and Erika Deem; and one sister, Janet Peyton of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of his wife, Shirley. Visitation was from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
