Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ELIZABETH “JANE” STEELE McLEOD, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at The Village at Riverview. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Jane was born June 21, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arthur and Irene Steele. She was a former teller with the First Huntington National Bank, a member of the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, and a Marshall football and basketball season ticket holder for decades. She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis McLeod; two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Carson and Marjorie Streib; and two brothers, Arthur Steele Jr. and Jack Chittum. Survivors include her husband, Richard McLeod; one son, Gene (Kathy) McLeod of Herndon, Va.; and two grandchildren, Kelly McLeod of Richmond, Va., and Erik McLeod of Tysons Corner, Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.