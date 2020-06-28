Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


ELIZABETH MOUNT, 99, of Huntington, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Abbey of Remembrance, Woodmere Memorial Park, with Minister Waldo Booth officiating. Libby was born March 6, 1921, in Huntington. She was retired from Union Carbide. She was preceded in death by her husband, William S. Mount. Survivors include her cousins, Ruth Mount, Tim and Terri Mount, all of Huntington, Joe Mount of Pittsburgh, Pa., David and Twyla Simpkins of Ona, and Jeanie Chaffin and family. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapman-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.