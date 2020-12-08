ELMER DAVIS, 86, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Monday, December 7, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby Jean “Sis” Davis, and six brothers. He is survived by his children, Johnny, Ricky, Randy and Jamie (Rosemary) Davis from Branchland, W.Va., Wayne Davis from Forest City, N.C., Connie (Omer) Adams from East Lynn, W.Va., and Debbie Davis-Blanton (Jeff) from Pedro, Ohio; three brothers, Wendy Davis of Branchland, W.Va., Golden Davis of West Hamlin, W.Va., and Hubert Davis of Lavalette, W.Va.; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., with Eddie McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, CDC guidelines will be observed by wearing a mask and social distancing encouraged. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

