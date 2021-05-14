ELMER LEE HAYES JR., age 92, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2021. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on June 11, 1928, to the late Elmer and Anna Wilson Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a graduate of Huntington East High School and married Jean Galloway before enlisting in the Navy. He fought in the Korean War aboard the USS New Jersey. After four years of service he came home to work at The Herald-Dispatch as a linotype operator. He later graduated from Marshall University with a M.A. in Education. He was principal of Simms Elementary School and then Spring Hill Elementary School until retirement. He was a lifelong member of the YMCA. He enjoyed officiating basketball and did so in Huntington and later in Nashville, TN. He officiated his last game at the age of 91. As a team member representing West Virginia, he competed in basketball in the National Senior Olympics, winning the gold medal. He enjoyed traveling to all 50 state capitals and all Presidential birthplaces and libraries. Along with Jean, he was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include two daughters, Myra (and husband Mike) Bowling, and Ann (and husband Doug) Booton; and two sons, Craig (and wife Kay) Hayes, and David (and wife Cindy) Hayes; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Sally Walker. There will be a private graveside military service. Arrangements will be made by Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
