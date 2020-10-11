Essential reporting in volatile times.

EMMA MAE MILLER, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Whitman Assisted Living, Whitman, W.Va. She was born June 13, 1927, in Barboursville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jim and Gladys Cline Bates. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie M. Miller, and two brothers, James W. Bates and Earl T. Bates. She was retired from real estate. Survivors include a son, Bruce Miller, and a grandson, Zachary Miller, both of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Dennis Morrello officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

