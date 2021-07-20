EMOGENE SMITH ROE, 85, of Huntington, died Sunday July 18, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21, with service to follow at Chapman’s Mortuary in Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Emogene was born December 5, 1935, in Pike County, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willie Lawson and Ethel Blackburn Smith. She started her career at The Smart Shop where she specialized in sportswear. She loved the outdoors and the sun, and in the late 1970s she brought The Sub Tropic Tanning franchise to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. She later became an insurance agent with Western and Southern Life Insurance and was promoted to senior management. Upon retirement, she focused even more on her family, and volunteer work, winning The Volunteer of the Year award at the Emogene Dolin Hospice house. She was a faithful Christian and active member of Harmony United Methodist Church where she taught Adult Bible Study and often sang in the choir. Her commitment to God and her family was obvious to all who knew her. She adored her grandkids and great-grandkids beyond measure. As one of 11 siblings, she worked to keep the family connected through her legendary Smith family reunions, drawing family members from across generations and from across the nation. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil B. Roe, and nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include four sons: Greg (Tara) Varney and Stewart (Darlene) Varney all of Huntington, Bill (Marcia) Varney of Colleyville, Texas, and Raymond (Susan) Varney of Flower Mound, Texas; one brother, Glenn Smith of Georgetown, Ky.; two stepdaughters, Teresa Roe of Proctorville, Ohio, and Lynn McClure of Winter Haven, Fla.; seven grandchildren: Jamie (Brad) Maynard, Carrie (Adam) Orwig, Christopher Varney, Melinda (Shawn Washington) Varney, Andrew (Sarah) Varney, Emily Varney, Audrey Varney; two step granddaughters, Jessica McClure and Brittany Smith; and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be live streamed on Chapman’s Mortuary’s Facebook page. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman accused of neglect in Wayne County case
- Former Herd LB Jaquan Yulee dead at 24
- Sons of Marshall football stars to play in college
- Cabell County Fair announces event lineup
- Biden comment hints at boosting travel between US and Europe
- Multimillion-dollar project announced in Boyd County
- Police roundup: Three arrested on drug charges in Milton
- Largest solar project for nonprofit organization in West Virginia nearly complete
- Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean dies
- West Virginians advised to mask up against delta variant
Collections
- Photos: Former Marshall football player Jaquan Yulee
- Photos: Former Huntington mayor Jean Dean through the years
- Photos: Picnic with the Pops at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Photos: Barboursville vs. Bridgeport, Little League State Tournament
- Photos: Huntington Police Department promotion ceremony
- Photos: Little League state tournament, Ona/Milton vs. Oceana
- Photos: Princesses in Oz Tea Party
- Photos: 7-on-7 tournament at Huntington High School
- Photos: Ona-Milton vs. Jefferson, Little League State Tournament