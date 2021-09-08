EUGENIA “JEANIE” HALSTEAD WILLIAMS KEYES, 82, of Huntington, WV, went to be with our Lord Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Gary Graves officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Jeanie was born January 12, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jesse Willard and Roberta Leight Halstead. She was active in the Vinson Elementary PTA, was the League Mother for League 1 Little League for several years, was employed by Kerr Glass and was an active member of the Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafting and camping. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, David Lee and Gerald Foster Halstead, and one grandson. Survivors include her husband, Dale R. Keyes, four sons, James V. Williams and Cherri Walden of Independence, Ky., Jeffrey S. (Lisa) Williams of Barboursville, Jesse E. Williams and Joseph A. Williams, both of Huntington; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

