EVA LEE YEAGER KINGERY, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Robert R. Kingery, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her residence. Eva Lee was born October 25, 1931, in Hamlin, W.Va., a daughter of the late Henry and Susie White Yeager. She will be joyfully reunited in Heaven with her husband, her parents, three sisters, five brothers and her grandson, Alex Mason Kingery, whom she adored. Eva Lee is survived by three children, Nancy Kingery Lyons, Charles Kingery and Max (Hope) Kingery; four grandchildren; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Central Freewill Baptist Church, 451 6th Avenue, Huntington, with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Freewill Baptist Church to help the many people she adored and loved. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

