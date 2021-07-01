F. MAXINE WAUGH, 100, of Huntington, W.Va., formerly of Crown City, Ohio, went to her eternal home Monday, June 28, 2021, in Capri Gardens Nursing Home, Lewis Center, Ohio. She was born March 29, 1921, in Platform, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph Trumbo and Mary Sheets Wall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lowell Waugh Jr.; two brothers, Paul Wall and Amos Wall; four stepsisters, Gladys Brammer, Elizabeth Wade, Jenny Pinkerman and Irene LaShure; and a son, Ronnie J. Waugh. Maxine was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church and most recently attended Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. She was a former member of Gallipolis Chapter #283 OES and was a Past Worthy Matron. She retired after working many years at A&P Grocery. Maxine enjoyed quilting, cake decorating and volunteering in the gift shop at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was an avid piano player, having played in church throughout her life and was even able to play on her 100th birthday. Survivors include a daughter, Connie (Jim) Curl of Lewis Center, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Judy Waugh of Huntington; two grandchildren, Rev. Dr. Tim (Kelly) Waugh of Hamilton, Ohio, and Scott A. Waugh of Huntington; and three great-grandchildren, Joey Waugh of Huntington, Jordan Waugh of Newport, N.C., and Jenna Waugh of Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with her grandson Rev. Dr. Timothy Waugh officiating. Burial will be in Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to her family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com

