FLORENCE CASELLA, 91, born July 8, 1928, in Logan, West Virginia, to Salvatore and Nina Casella, passed away May 1, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings: sisters, Elizabeth Chirico, Mary Penick, Helen Burks, Virginia Leotta, Ann Allman, and brothers, Leonard, Mike, Frank and Angelo Casella. She graduated from Huntington East High School, Huntington Business School and was employed at Maidenform. She was an athlete and avid golfer. “Aunt Flo” is survived by sixteen nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Pallottine Sisters or Hospice of Huntington. There will be no public services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.