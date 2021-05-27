FLORENCE MONTGOMERY HYNUS, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Madison Park Healthcare in Huntington, W.Va. Born February 20, 1924, she was the only child of the late Timothy and Dulcie Fitzgerld. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Hynus, a brother-in-law, Dick Hynus and wife Joann, a niece, June Glass, and a nephew, Jim Hynus. She is survived by a nephew, Bill Hynus, five great-nieces and -nephews, and four great-great-nieces and -nephews. Mrs. Hynus was a graduate of Marshall University and was retired executive secretary from Connor Steel. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and playing bridge while they were members of Spring Valley Country Club. During her time at Madison Park, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” A funeral service at Woodmere Memorial Park’s Abbey of Remembrance will take place on Friday, May 28, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Darrell Clark officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you