FLOYD “BUD” EVANS, 84, of Lesage, W.Va., died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his residence. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va., with Elder Kevin Dixon officiating. Floyd was born January 11, 1938, in Webb, W.Va. (Wayne Co.), a son of the late Floyd and Sarah Dillon Evans. He was a US Marine Corps veteran and a retired Auditor from CSX Transportation. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn L. Evans, and three sisters, Loretta Gallion, Thelma Dillon and Dixie Evans. Survivors include two brothers, Phillip “Bo” Evans and wife Cookie of Kenova, Charles “Nip” Evans and wife Jennifer of Wayne; and two special friends, Kim Henry and Carroll Vernatter. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington Red Cross. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you