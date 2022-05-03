FORREST “BUD” THOMAS, 73, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Rebecca Egnor Thomas, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born July 1, 1948, in Glenwood (Mason County) W.Va., a son of the late William Forrest and Catherine Baldwin Thomas. He was a retired production technician at Alcon and was a member of Westside Church of Christ. Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter, Lisa Gibas of Huntington; one son and his wife, Jason and Cheryl Thomas of Chillicothe, Ohio; six grandchildren, Anthony Gibas and Sierra Gibas, Joshua Noffsinger, Lindsey Gooch (Creath), Mason Thomas and Maddox Thomas; three sisters, Sue Persinger (John) of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., Pat Fata (Frank) of Onondaga, Mich., Mary Scarberry (Billy) of Huntington; his best friend and fur baby Max; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with Minister Rick Fleeman officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

