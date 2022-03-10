FRANCES BELLEW, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born October 6, 1930, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Collie “C.F.” and Angeline Moore Scruggs. Frances was also preceded in death by her husband, Bruce A. Bellew; her son, Bruce Bellew II; her grandson, Adam Bellew; her granddaughter, Katie Bellew; and seven siblings. She married Bruce on April 5, 1952, and he was the love of her life. Frances was a member of Trinity Church of God, and she was a good mother and grandmother. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with her nephew Rev. Jeff Perkins officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

