FRANCES HOPE GOULD, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, W.Va. She was born July 13, 1925, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Horace F. Harlowe and Virginia Welch O’Brian. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Gould; an infant son, Danny Gould; and three brothers, Jack M. Harlowe, Joe Harlow and James O’Brian. She worked in medical records at the former C&O Hospital and retired from HIMG. She was a volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital for more than 20 years. Survivors include three sons, Carl M. Gould of Leland, N.C., Joseph M. (Teresa) Gould of Huntington and James T. (Diane) Gould of Kodiak Island, Alaska; five grandchildren, Brian, Eric, Chuck, Mary and a very special granddaughter, JoAnna; and 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Braley Care Homes and staff and Hubbard Hospice House and staff for their loving care. A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Zach Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you