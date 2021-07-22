FRANCIS “VERNON” DOAK, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, after a three-year, hard-fought battle with cancer, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Vernon was born in Greenwood, W.Va., on August 24, 1939, to the late Carl Doak and Vada Young Doak. He graduated from Huntington East High School in 1957 and attended Marshall University. He also served in the United States Army Reserves. His love of anything with wheels attracted him to the car business, where he spent 39 years at Galigher Ford, last serving as Vice President/General Manager and later Owner/President of Greenup Chevrolet Buick for the next ten years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Vada Doak; a brother, Donald Doak; and his mother-in-law, Minnie Crisel, whom he treated like his own mother. He is survived by the love of his life, Aloma Crisel Doak, whom he met in junior high and was married to for 59 years. Also surviving are his son, Jeff and wife Beth; daughter, Pamela Dufrene of Florida; and five grandchildren, Jeffery and Reagan Doak, Gavin and Evan Wilson, and Liam Dufrene; sister, Dorothy Reiter; and nephews, Gary (Tina) Cazad and Mark Cazad. He cherished his friendship with his “extended family,” Jack and Jackie Lively, and Earl and Julie (deceased) Damewood. The family would also like to thank his other great friends who faithfully called to check on Vernon when he was unable to get out: Gene Taylor, Ronnie Harshbarger, Tom Donahoe, and Lionel and Hattie Hope. Vernon’s wit and wisdom will be greatly missed. We will remember him as being a great husband, father, grandfather and friend. Most will remember him as just being a good guy. As we are heartbroken at his passing, we can smile knowing that as soon as he received his wings that he, Jim Hunter, Dale Davis, Chuck Runyon and Pop Mcginnis are challenging each other to who can fly the fastest. A little “cain” will be raised in heaven with that crew. In lieu of flowers, please just take your family out to dinner to honor one of his favorite things to do. Rest in Peace and know that we will always love you. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at Woodmere Memorial Park’s Abbey of Peace with Rev. Stephen Hensley officiating. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Vernon at his residence following the service. The family would like to thank Dr. Hope Uronis at Duke, Dr. Silbermins of Huntington, and Hospice of Huntington for all their care. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
