FRANCIS JEAN CLARY, 94, of Huntington, widow of Willie Ralph Clary, died Saturday, January 15, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Dr. David B. Lemming officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Jean was born March 24, 1927, in Evansville, Ind., a daughter of the late John R. and Loraine Meadows. Her sister, Roberta Farris, has also preceded her in death. She was retired from Owens-Illinois as a glass inspector. Jean was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and loved to quilt and crochet. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret Suzanne Clary Wise and Cecil Wise of Mercerville, Ohio; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Vanessa Clary of Vincent, Ala.; five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Missions Fund in her name. Services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. Tuesday, prior to the funeral, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you