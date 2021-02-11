FRANK HAROLD LEIGHTY, 81, of Poca, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born March 8, 1939, in Huntington, a son of the late Andrew Frank and Loretta Eloise Sharp Leighty. He was a US Navy veteran and retired from the US Postal Service. Survivors include one sister and brother-in-law, Carrie L. and Blucher Toney of Chillicothe, Ohio; a niece, Kimberly Berlinski of Wheeling, W.Va.; two nephews, Randy Lee Stephens of Chillicothe and Ronald Miles of Tennessee. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Friday, February 12, 2021, at the Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance on Avondale Road with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow. Friends may call after 11:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

