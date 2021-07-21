FRANKLIN ELLIS “FRANK” SAMPSON, 88, of Huntington, widower of Bernie Lou Harlan Sampson, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 29, 1932, in Charlottesville, Va., a son of the late Carl Edward and Martha Wade Haizlip Sampson. His sister, Marsha Wade Sampson Bortner, also preceded him in death. Frank was a graduate and active alumnus of Marshall University. He was a U.S. Army Veteran who continued to the rank of Colonel and retirement from US Army Reserves. He was a retired Civil Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Economic Development Administration, and then enjoyed many years as an ASHI home inspector and engineering consultant to Logan, W.Va., Welsh, W.Va., and Barboursville. His memberships included St. John Episcopal Church, The American Legion and the National Society of Professional Engineers. Survivors include his two daughters, Linda Sampson of Pensacola, Fla., and Sally Sampson Levengood of Spearfish, S.D., along with her husband, Lynn Levengood; granddaughter, Kristen Levengood Terry, her husband, J.D. Terry; grandson, Hunter Levengood; three nieces, Polly Bortner Harris, Katherine Bortner and Genny Branch Bortner; and his special friend, Geneva Adams. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 3000 Washington Blvd., with The Reverend Raymond J. Hage officiating. A brief reception at the church will be followed by a private interment at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Chapman’s Mortuary from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 23. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. John’s Episcopal Church or Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

