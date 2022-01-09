FRANKLIN ROOSEVELT FOWLER, 81, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1940, in Huntington, a son of the late Oscar and Bertha Gaeger Fowler. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Gloria DeVore, and a brother, Oscar Fowler Jr. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran; was retired after 26 years as firefighter for the City of Huntington; was the owner of Fowlers Lock Service for 19 years; and formerly worked at Owens-Illinois for three years. He was a Baptist by faith. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Halstead Fowler; two sons and daughters-in-law, Franklin Roosevelt “Frank” Fowler II and Trish Blair of Charles Town, W.Va., and Alan and Christi Fowler of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Craig Fowler and his wife Liz of Shepherdstown, W.Va., Katelyn Faulconer and her husband Brandon of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Faith Fowler and her fiancé Jacob Erwin of Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with Pastor Jacob Marshall officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 and the Firefighter’s Bell Service by members of the Huntington Fire Department. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com. 

