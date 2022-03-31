FRED B. BIAS, 89, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 5, 1932, in Logan County, W.Va., a son of the late W.A. Finley Bias and Virgie Saunders Bias. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Dale Bias, Paul Bias, Allen Bias and Wilburn Bias; and two sisters, Lenora Bias and Wilma Clark. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Fred was a member of Teamsters Local 505, Huntington, and DAV Chapter 2, Huntington. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Bowman Bias; a son, Richard K. Bias of Arizona; a brother-in-law, Byron Bowman of Lesage; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage, W.Va., with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting Military Graveside Rites. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

