FREDERICK LEE MCNEELEY, 86, of Lesage, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the 1st Altizer Freewill Baptist Church, of which he was a member, with Pastor Fred Ramey officiating. Entombment will be in the Last Supper Mausoleum, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Fred was born March 14, 1934, in Wayne County, a son of the late Virginia Perdue Carter and stepfather Frowde E. Carter. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a retired electrician from the former INCO Alloys, with 33 years of service. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to pitch horseshoes and bowl. He was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Rev. Don Napier, and mother-in-law, Eula Waggoner. Survivors include his wife, Pauline Asbury McNeeley; two sons, Frederick Lee McNeeley II and Christopher Todd (Renee Dawn) McNeeley, all of Lesage; one daughter, Shane Darlene McNeeley of Huntington; three grandchildren, Christina (Jimmy) Decker of Culloden, Matthew (Meghan) McNeeley of Lesage and Kassie McNeeley of Huntington; five special great-grandchildren, Lily, Paisley, Jackson, Jay and he was looking forward to the arrival of his 5th great-grandchild, Peyton; a sister-in-law, Avonell Napier; five nieces, one nephew and a host of other family and friends. Due to current conditions, please honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
