GALEN THOMAS ADKINS, 31, of Huntington, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born November 28, 1988, in Huntington, a son of Victor G. Adkins of Huntington and Tammy Atkins of Lewisburg, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Joyce Lee Lewis. Galen was a 2007 Huntington High School graduate, obtained a Regents Arts degree from Marshall University, and he loved all sports. He was in sales and delivery for Galaxy Distributing of West Virginia. In addition to his parents, survivors include his son, Avery Lee Adkins of Huntington; his girlfriend, Heather Michelle Eubanks of Huntington; paternal grandfather, Paul C. Adkins and his wife Carolyn Adkins of Lesage; his sister, Jessica Adkins and her children Haley and Briggs of Charlotte, N.C.; an aunt, Kathy McComas and husband Kevin McComas of Lesage; uncle, Rodney C. Adkins of Barboursville; special cousin and her daughter, Ainslee Adkins and Chelsea Starkey of Columbus, Ohio; three half-brothers, Gary Davis, Neal Hassie and Chad Hassie; and a host of friends. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Keith Waters officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

