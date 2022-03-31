GARLAND BUFFINGTON “SKIP” PARSONS, 82, of Barboursville, husband of Martha McGhee Parsons, died Monday, March 28, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar Otis and Esther Magdalene Bird Parsons. Five siblings also preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps Reserve and retired from the Cabell County Board of Education as the Maintenance Coordinator. Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter and her spouse, Olivia Means (Brian) of Naples, Fla.; two stepdaughters and their spouses, Suzie King (Tim) of Barboursville, W.Va., Laura Becker (Jim) of Versailles, Ky.; three sons, Michael Parsons, Bruce Parsons and Jamie Parsons; one sister, Wilma Jean Clark of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Danny Parsons of Ceredo, W.Va.; grandson, Sean Means, granddaughters, Regan Means, Madison Means, Katie Brickey, Samantha Doutt, Jami Fritts, Kelli Dixon, grandson, Zach Beckner; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Program in memory of “Skip.” Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you