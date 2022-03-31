GARLAND BUFFINGTON “SKIP” PARSONS, 82, of Barboursville, husband of Martha McGhee Parsons, died Monday, March 28, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1939, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Edgar Otis and Esther Magdalene Bird Parsons. Five siblings also preceded him in death. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps Reserve and retired from the Cabell County Board of Education as the Maintenance Coordinator. Survivors in addition to his wife include one daughter and her spouse, Olivia Means (Brian) of Naples, Fla.; two stepdaughters and their spouses, Suzie King (Tim) of Barboursville, W.Va., Laura Becker (Jim) of Versailles, Ky.; three sons, Michael Parsons, Bruce Parsons and Jamie Parsons; one sister, Wilma Jean Clark of Huntington, W.Va.; one brother, Danny Parsons of Ceredo, W.Va.; grandson, Sean Means, granddaughters, Regan Means, Madison Means, Katie Brickey, Samantha Doutt, Jami Fritts, Kelli Dixon, grandson, Zach Beckner; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Program in memory of “Skip.” Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington man admits to federal child porn charge
- Four graduate from Cabell County drug court
- Barboursville businesses help put Central Avenue on the map
- Lost Huntington: Chi-Chi’s Restaurant
- Nucor invests $1B in W.Va. mill so far, with more expected this year
- Police searching for man accused of making terroristic threats
- Huntington moves ahead with plans for two new fire stations
- Could rising inflation be stoking a housing market crash?
- Marshall, C-USA reach resolution in lawsuit
- DAVID EARL SOWARDS
Collections
- Photos: Goat Yoga at the Boyd County Expo Center
- Photos: Culinary Medicine Workshop
- Photos: Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule retirement party
- Photos: 2022 Volunteer Luncheon
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Marshall football conducts first spring practice
- Photos: Spring Tea Party with the Easter Bunny
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman's Association conducts show
- Photos: Family Chemistry Night at Highlawn
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball