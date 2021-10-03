GARRET BOLT, 98, of Huntington, formerly of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family on October 1, 2021. Garret served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, and retired from International Nickel Company after 30 years. He loved to travel, hunt, fish, and fix anything broken except for “broken hearts,” he used to say. He was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Stella Bolt, brother, Ralph, and sister, Geneva. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years in marriage, Thea Davidson Bolt; two sons, Perry Davidson (Carolyn), Ryan Bolt (Debbie); five daughters: Claudia Coleman, Angela McCallister, Pamela Davidson, Priscilla Stiller (Stan), and Tawnya Dozier (Kent); 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and his buddy Roscoe, the schnauzer. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church with Father Paul Yuenger officiating. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

