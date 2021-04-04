GARRETT WILLIAM WEEKLEY, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Garrett was born April 10, 1996, to parents William “Bill” Weekley and the late Sharon Osborne Weekley. He is survived by one sibling, Blake Weekley; paternal grandparents, Willa May and Gene Weekley; maternal grandparents, John Osborne and the late Lorraine Kemp Osborne. Garrett was the beloved nephew of Susan Wylie, Brenda and Darin Dotson, Shelley Miller, Kelly and Darren Osborne and Stephanie Costa. Garrett is also survived by cousins, Pierce Miller, Leiha Lynn, Ashley Allen, Dylan and Wesley Dotson, Noah Osborne and Zealand and Sophia Wylie. Garrett graduated Huntington High School in 2014. He attended Mountwest Community and Technical College. He enjoyed music, video games, baseball, and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Dog Haus prepares to make its W.Va. debut in Barboursville community
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking greeter at Barboursville store
- Gino’s celebrating 60th anniversary
- Joe Bell: What happens when you turn 40?
- Man faces kidnapping charge after hostage situation in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Greeter holds a lifetime of memories at Jim's
- Former Marshall professor, composer dies at 95
- Jim DeMint: Senate filibuster protects minority views and small states
- DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER
- Former Herd PG West narrows decision to three schools
Images
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Hurricane, basketball
- Photos: Veterans honored at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House
- Photos: Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Herd Holi celebration
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Photos: Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show
- Photos: Russell tops Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Bellarmine 10-0