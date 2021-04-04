GARRETT WILLIAM WEEKLEY, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Garrett was born April 10, 1996, to parents William “Bill” Weekley and the late Sharon Osborne Weekley. He is survived by one sibling, Blake Weekley; paternal grandparents, Willa May and Gene Weekley; maternal grandparents, John Osborne and the late Lorraine Kemp Osborne. Garrett was the beloved nephew of Susan Wylie, Brenda and Darin Dotson, Shelley Miller, Kelly and Darren Osborne and Stephanie Costa. Garrett is also survived by cousins, Pierce Miller, Leiha Lynn, Ashley Allen, Dylan and Wesley Dotson, Noah Osborne and Zealand and Sophia Wylie. Garrett graduated Huntington High School in 2014. He attended Mountwest Community and Technical College. He enjoyed music, video games, baseball, and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

