GARY HUGH LUCAS, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va., at a later date. Gary was born August 23, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Hughie M. and Mamie H. Lucas. Gary had 43 years of dedicated service to the Government of United States, 39 years at the Department of Veterans Affairs and 4 years of service in the Air Force, being honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jennifer Montgomery and Joan Lucas. Survivors include his beloved wife, Susan Lucas; his daughter, Amy E. Fornari (Chris) of Pittsford, N.Y.; his sister, Sandy Callicoat (Eric) of Havelock, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews and many good friends. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
