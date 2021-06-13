GARY LEE SELLARDS, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence. He was born January 19, 1949, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clay Curtis and Anna Louise Saunders Sellards. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Janice Aliff, and a brother, Jim Sellards. He was the retired owner and operator of Sellards Drain Service. His home church was Rock of Ages Freewill Baptist Church, but he visited and sang in many different churches over the years. He had a passion for music and was the lead singer of Stone Country. Survivors include his life companion, Teresa Lovejoy; six children, Kim (Tony) Leader of Catlettsburg, Ky., April (Don) Drake of Huntington, Cary (Tony) Lomba of Virginia Beach, Va., Joe (Emma) Willis of Huntington, Tony “Wicker” Lovejoy of Proctorville, Ohio, and Sandy Amburgy of Proctorville; 15 grandchildren, Shelby, Tori, Tony, Donald, Kadin, Kylie, Jayden, Jalyn, T.J., Ethan, Hailey, Brooklin, Elizabeth, Summer and Brittany; two great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Trey; a sister, Tammy (Fred) Spears of Hubert, N.C.; a sister-in-law, Myra Sellards of Proctorville; several nieces and nephews; and an honorary son, Andy Wiley. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jason Black officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed on Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page, www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

