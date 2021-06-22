GARY RAY CASTLE, 66 years old, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jo Dove Castle, and his father, Donald Castle of Catlettsburg, Kentucky; brothers, Donald E. Castle and William Arthur Castle “Art”, also of Kentucky; and beloved stepson, Jason Curnutte of Huntington. Gary is survived by his wife of 36 years, Deborah Lynn Watts Curnutte Castle. Gary often said Deborah was, “The love of his life” and “She was his rock.” Gary is survived by his brother, Darrell “Dee” Castle and his wife Kathy who was like a sister; son, Gary Ray Castle Jr. (Heather) of Catlettsburg, that loved him dearly; daughter, Pamela Oldham; sons, Chase Castle (Miranda) and Cameron Castle of Proctorville; and beloved stepson, John D. Curnutte (Emily) of Huntington. Gary loved his stepsons as his own. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Megan Castle, Brody Castle, Hayden Curnutte, Hannah Curnutte and Caitlynn Castle; great-granddaughter, Athena Castle; special nephew, Montana Richardson of Huntington; his special sisters-in-law, Delores “Dee” Richardson of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Diana Ross of Northridgeville, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Tim Watts (Flo) of Catlettsburg, Ky. Gary worked 24 years at Chandlers Plywood before retiring. Gary was known by all for his upbeat personality. He spread sunshine even when he was ill. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16. Even though he faced many medical problems, his faith in God made him strong. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
