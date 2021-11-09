GAYNELL WATSON FRALEY, 92, of Huntington, died Friday, November 5, 2021, in Barboursville. She was the wife of Charles M. Fraley Jr. for 46 years before his death in 1993. Gaynell is survived by her three children, Deloris Bradshaw (Pete) of Richmond, Va., Larry M. Fraley (Sherry) of Catlettsburg, Ky., and Colette Fraley (Patrick Payne) of Myrtle Beach, S.C. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Grace Sessoms of Seattle, Wash., and Charley Sessoms (Laura Sant) of Richmond, Va. Born in Logan County, W.Va., April 13, 1929, to Lee and Mae Watson, who preceded her in death, she was the sixth of ten children and is survived by three siblings, Dottie Edmunds of Glenwood, W.Va., Benny Watson (Janet) of Orient, Ohio, and Gene “Buck” Watson (Carolyn) of Grove City, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gaynell grew up in Lincoln County and graduated from Guyan Valley High School in 1947, before marrying and moving to Huntington. In Huntington, she worked as a beautician for more than 40 years, first in downtown shops, then in her own business at home. She continued to cut her grown children’s hair even after she jokingly said, “I’ve been blind for many years.” She and Charley were members of Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church. Friends may call at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Chapman’s Mortuary with Rev. Shawn Watson officiating. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution to the charity of your choice in Gaynell’s name. She always said, “Send me flowers while I am alive; I can’t enjoy them when I’m dead.”
