GEORGE WAYNE BIAS, 70, of Kenova, W.Va., died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his residence. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Pat Collier officiating. George was born March 14, 1951, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late Herman and Phyllis Isaacs Bias. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Special Metals. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Kenova and American Legion Post 93, whose members will conduct military honors. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Sharon Sanford, two brothers, Raymond and Chester Bias. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Bias; four children, Lee (Maria) Bias of St. Joseph, Trinidad, Lisa (Michael) Macioci of San Francisco, Calif., Gesika (Jaime) Lagunas of Kenova, and Jamie (Dustin) Long of Ceredo; four siblings, Jim Lucas of Branchland, Garry “Red” Bias of Huntington, Pat Hodge and Linda Maynard, both of Kenova; seven grandchildren, Seth and Charli Bias, Kate Macioci, Silas and Ezra Lagunas, Ava and Jade Long; sisters-in-law, Clara Ramdass of Trinidad and Judy Kowlessar of Florida; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

