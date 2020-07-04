Essential reporting in volatile times.

GEORGE WILLIAM RICE JR., 95, of Lesage, went home to be with his Lord on July 2, 2020. He was born June 12, 1925, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late George Rice and Edith and Bob Redman. He was always a hard worker, doing odd jobs from the age of ten, joining a CCC camp in Idaho to clear fire lanes in forests at 16, then working as a deckhand until age 18 when he joined the Marine Corps and served his country from 1943 until 1946 in the South Pacific until WWII ended. After his discharge he worked construction, manufacturing and went to vocational school on the G.I. Bill. He began his career at C&O Railroad in 1951, working his way up from Signal Helper to Fireman to Engineer, retiring in 1986. George enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, and collecting and shooting firearms. He was always willing to help others in a quiet way, which often included cooking a meal or baking a cake. He was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church since 1997 and was a 32 Degree Mason for 46 years. George was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eileen Rice. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hatfield, and an infant brother. His survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Thomas Morgan; a son, Randall Rice; two grandchildren, Niki Rice and Malory Baker and her husband Travis; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Christopher, Maci Morgan Baker and Maddyn Grace Baker; a nephew, James Ashton and his wife Vicki; a great-nephew, James Ashton Jr., and great-niece, Chrystal Best; a sister-in-law, Elma Chapman; and two nieces, Angela Chapman and Karen Black and her husband Rex. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Charles Mays officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Everyone who knew him is welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

