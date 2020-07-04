GEORGE WILLIAM RICE JR., 95, of Lesage, went home to be with his Lord on July 2, 2020. He was born June 12, 1925, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., a son of the late George Rice and Edith and Bob Redman. He was always a hard worker, doing odd jobs from the age of ten, joining a CCC camp in Idaho to clear fire lanes in forests at 16, then working as a deckhand until age 18 when he joined the Marine Corps and served his country from 1943 until 1946 in the South Pacific until WWII ended. After his discharge he worked construction, manufacturing and went to vocational school on the G.I. Bill. He began his career at C&O Railroad in 1951, working his way up from Signal Helper to Fireman to Engineer, retiring in 1986. George enjoyed cooking, reading, gardening, and collecting and shooting firearms. He was always willing to help others in a quiet way, which often included cooking a meal or baking a cake. He was a member of Cox Landing United Methodist Church since 1997 and was a 32 Degree Mason for 46 years. George was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Eileen Rice. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hatfield, and an infant brother. His survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Thomas Morgan; a son, Randall Rice; two grandchildren, Niki Rice and Malory Baker and her husband Travis; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Christopher, Maci Morgan Baker and Maddyn Grace Baker; a nephew, James Ashton and his wife Vicki; a great-nephew, James Ashton Jr., and great-niece, Chrystal Best; a sister-in-law, Elma Chapman; and two nieces, Angela Chapman and Karen Black and her husband Rex. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Charles Mays officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Everyone who knew him is welcome to attend. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington trauma, ortho intake suspended after COVID-19 exposure
- Employee at Kroger in Huntington’s West End tests positive for COVID-19
- Cries for police reform hit locally as trial approaches for black man hospitalized after police encounter
- Business Beat: Husson’s Pizza closes Huntington location; Marshall may use property for business college project
- Local tattoo shop combats hate with free coverups
- More than 450 in Cabell County tested for COVID-19
- Huntington developer targets abandoned houses for new construction
- Hurricane teen jailed for threats made after police citations
- Central Hardware and Furniture to purchase former S.S. Kresge building
- Employee at Sheetz in Huntington tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Camden Park opens for 2020 season
- Photos: Frostop Drive-In’s iconic mug returns
- Photos: Wayne High School commencement
- Photos: Fairland High School conducts 71st Commencement
- Photos: Spring Valley High School conducts 22nd annual commencement
- Photos: Cabell Midland Graduation 2020
- Photo: Herd That prepares for TBT
- Photos: Huntington High Graduation 2020
- Photos: Tolsia High School Prom Grand March
- Photos: Cubs vs. Dodgers, Ceredo-Kenova Little League Baseball