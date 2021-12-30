GEORGIA MAE GEBHARDT, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., went to her heavenly home Saturday, December 25, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rick Nida officiating. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Georgia was born January 28, 1940, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late Chester and Nora Mae Halley Henry. She was an adult family caregiver. She attended Spurlock Creek Baptist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Frank “Sam” Gebhardt; one great-grandson, Franklin Webb; and one sister, Linda Shepherd. Survivors include three daughters, Felicia (Alan) Thompson, Karla Reinhold and Krystal (Shanen) Gebhardt, all of Glenwood; two sisters, Phyllis (Joe) Clagg and Carolyn (Walter) Meadows; one brother, Lee (Kim) Henry; eight grandchildren, Kristy (Bo) Winters, Holly (Justin) Browning, Shawn Stevens, Scott (Mandy) Thompson, Kevin Stevens, Anthony (Rosie) Webb, Brian (Chelsea) Stevens and Kenzie Morrison; eight great-grandchildren, Kendy, Kacey, Chloe, Carly, Marlee, Casen, Layne, Maycee and one on the way, Oliver. Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
